Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 173,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.60 million, a PE ratio of 97.86 and a beta of -0.15.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

