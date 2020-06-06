Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
Simulations Plus stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. 173,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,299. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.51. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.60 million, a PE ratio of 97.86 and a beta of -0.15.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $761,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,579,020.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,695,440. Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 11,046.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 126.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
