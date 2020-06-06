Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

SIRI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,409,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,430,936. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Sirius XM by 83.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.