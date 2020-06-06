SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded SITE Centers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.21.

SITE Centers stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,954. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Makinen acquired 20,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,324.48. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 67,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,436.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 71,576 shares of company stock worth $347,504.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 198.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,023,000 after buying an additional 3,749,962 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,366,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after buying an additional 870,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after buying an additional 837,590 shares during the last quarter.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

