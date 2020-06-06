Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WORK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Slack presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.56. 91,466,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. Slack has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $36,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the last quarter. AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $220,628,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Slack by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,231,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in Slack during the fourth quarter valued at $113,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

