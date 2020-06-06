Slack (NYSE:WORK) Lowered to Neutral at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

WORK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Slack alerts:

Shares of WORK stock traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $32.56. 91,466,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. Slack has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Ofarrell sold 42,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $806,922.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.