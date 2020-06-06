Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 91,466,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $871,844.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at $10,030,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,923.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

