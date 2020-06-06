Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wedbush

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Slack from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Slack alerts:

NYSE:WORK traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 91,466,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The business had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $7,381,770.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $1,215,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,923.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slack in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.