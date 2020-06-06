Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WORK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Slack in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Slack from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Slack from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 91,466,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.17. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,923.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Slack in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Slack by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

