Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Slack from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.56. The stock had a trading volume of 91,466,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.17. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.77.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.89%. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $1,215,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,923.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 33,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $871,844.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 386,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,030,294.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock worth $50,548,133 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Slack by 86.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

