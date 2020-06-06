Slack (NYSE:WORK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WORK. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Slack in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

WORK stock traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.56. 91,466,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,893,340. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion and a PE ratio of -22.77. Slack has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 81.89% and a negative net margin of 87.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 184,729 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $7,381,770.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $59,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,997.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,950,498 shares of company stock valued at $50,548,133 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WORK. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 61.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,901,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959,800 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,329 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,518,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,761 shares during the period. Finally, AH Equity Partners I L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

