Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SNBR. Raymond James lowered shares of Sleep Number from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.38.

SNBR stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.59. 736,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46. Sleep Number has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

