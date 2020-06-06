SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

SLM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. 4,369,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,989,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.74. SLM has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 50.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 63,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 21,069 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 12,221 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $16,958,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

