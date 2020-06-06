Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNN. Citigroup cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of SNN traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.24. 561,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.14. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 3,161.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

