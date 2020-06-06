Social Send Market Capitalization Tops $198,879.78 (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Social Send has a market cap of $198,879.78 and approximately $20.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00015014 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004311 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003025 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000631 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 63.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 54,317,039 coins. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

