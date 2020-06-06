Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Share Price

Headlines about Enterprise Group (TSE:E) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Enterprise Group earned a daily sentiment score of -1.10 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

E stock remained flat at $C$0.17 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 43,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,417. Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in the energy and construction industries in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It rents trucks and heavy equipment, and flameless heating units, as well as offers oilfield infrastructure site services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.