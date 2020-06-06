Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.58.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH traded up $3.37 on Friday, reaching $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 755,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,150. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.69.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,096.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.43 per share, for a total transaction of $57,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,266.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. Company insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,877,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,233 shares during the period. Finally, AXA purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.