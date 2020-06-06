Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to report $22.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.30 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp posted sales of $22.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $92.60 million to $93.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.40 million, with estimates ranging from $91.40 million to $95.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

SMBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens purchased 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $25,402.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,491.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Hecker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.93 per share, with a total value of $43,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,950 shares in the company, valued at $64,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,458 shares of company stock valued at $130,220. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMBC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 36,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,789. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $39.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

