Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPRO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SPRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $249.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 654.03% and a negative return on equity of 88.22%. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 37.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 68.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 11.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

