Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SPRO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. The stock had a trading volume of 153,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,297. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $249.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.96. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.13. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.22% and a negative net margin of 654.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,830,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 36.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

