Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPWH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,480,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWH. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,046,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 937,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 714,164 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $2,731,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

