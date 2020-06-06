Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $8.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $13.26. 2,480,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,290. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $13.84.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $4,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 143,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

