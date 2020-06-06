Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Raised to $15.00 at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $8.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.26. 2,480,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $511.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $246.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 38,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

