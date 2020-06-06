Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Shares of SFM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,807. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,735.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

