SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.
SPSC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 290,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,764. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.
In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
