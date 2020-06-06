SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.25.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPSC traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 290,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,764. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $74.28. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $74.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,494.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,585.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,378 shares of company stock worth $6,051,488. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7,735.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.