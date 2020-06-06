Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2020

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 101.80 ($1.34).

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,137,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $423.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.07. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.04 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Analyst Recommendations for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.