Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 101.80 ($1.34).

SGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered Stagecoach Group to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 49 ($0.64) in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 100 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 85 ($1.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of Stagecoach Group stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 77 ($1.01). The company had a trading volume of 2,137,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 67.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $423.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.07. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50.04 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

