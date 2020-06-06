State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of State Street from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of State Street from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.69.

State Street stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.70. 3,539,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,284,823. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.03.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that State Street will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 484,788 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,960,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,753,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

