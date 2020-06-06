Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOO. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Steven Madden from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ SHOO traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $28.27. The company had a trading volume of 970,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,879. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.99.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $359.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,237 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Steven Madden by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 73,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Steven Madden by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,938,000 after buying an additional 267,623 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,309,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

