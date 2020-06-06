Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SYBT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:SYBT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.63. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $44.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Paul J. Bickel III acquired 12,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $372,311.50. Insiders bought a total of 12,582 shares of company stock worth $384,003 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 52.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

