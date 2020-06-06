Strategy Asset Managers LLC Acquires 3,764 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 57,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.11. 17,012,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,717,038. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.