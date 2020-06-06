Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,940,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Edward Jones cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,700,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.37 and a 200-day moving average of $162.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.