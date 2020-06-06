Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.33. 7,197,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,343,218. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a market capitalization of $287.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.