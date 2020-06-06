Strategy Asset Managers LLC Buys New Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,203,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,626,000 after purchasing an additional 286,170 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,567,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,273,000 after acquiring an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,587,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,768,000 after acquiring an additional 129,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,521,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,590,000 after acquiring an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

Moody’s stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $279.69. 978,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,778. The stock has a market cap of $51.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.59, for a total transaction of $3,438,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,728.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,152 shares of company stock valued at $20,681,658. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

