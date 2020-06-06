Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.7% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $11,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 138,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,113,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.9% in the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,994,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $7.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $410.75. 1,658,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,525. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $380.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.62. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.