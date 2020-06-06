Strategy Asset Managers LLC Decreases Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,843 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.82. 16,572,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,397,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $223.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Cfra dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

