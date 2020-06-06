Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 156.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,004,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,130. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $255.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.30. The stock has a market cap of $267.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.03.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

