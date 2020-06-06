Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $7.49 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.4% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 506,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,817,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 346,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,336,000 after buying an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.37. 4,524,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,752. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market cap of $109.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.