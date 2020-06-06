Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $8.59 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,110 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 2.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,556,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $74,659,000 after acquiring an additional 72,773 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,938 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 82,811 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.83. 22,400,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,492,920. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

