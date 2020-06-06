Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $888,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,056,756. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 11,969,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,688,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.77.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

