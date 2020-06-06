Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.78.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.73. 10,090,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,428,376. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $85.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day moving average of $109.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.