Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 146 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,671,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.49 on Friday, hitting $254.38. 2,991,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.23. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $237.55 and a 200 day moving average of $243.40.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

