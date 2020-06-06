Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMFG. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 2,261,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,056. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,745,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,987,000 after buying an additional 2,905,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,858,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,640,000 after buying an additional 2,647,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,347,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,857,000 after buying an additional 1,663,691 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 1,381.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,282,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,143,000 after buying an additional 1,195,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,402,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 570,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.