Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Raised to “Outperform” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMFG. ValuEngine cut Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.15. 2,261,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,056. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $7.56.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.
