SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SMMT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.52. 86,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,331. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.61. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

