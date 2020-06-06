SunTrust Banks Raises Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $8.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EVRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Everi from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.00. 4,919,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,608. Everi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Everi had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The business had revenue of $113.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $112,800 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

