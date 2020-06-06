Susquehanna Bancshares Increases NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $48.00

NASDAQ:DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Northland Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of NASDAQ:DKNG in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NASDAQ:DKNG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NASDAQ:DKNG currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

DKNG stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $39.34. 9,643,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,779,989. NASDAQ:DKNG has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $44.79.

DraftKings & SBTech is based in the United States.

