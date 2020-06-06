Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Sidoti raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sykes Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $31.16. 385,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,532. Sykes Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.12 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 25,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $33,994,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

