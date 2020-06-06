Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $979.53 million.Syneos Health also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.48-0.52 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Syneos Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Syneos Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Syneos Health stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.79.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $47,645.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

