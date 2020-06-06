Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Updates Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.31 million.Syneos Health also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.52 EPS.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $59.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

SYNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

In other news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Colvin bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,645.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,235.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

