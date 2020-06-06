SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $70.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered SYSCO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.73.

Get SYSCO alerts:

NYSE:SYY traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,716,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,002. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.88. SYSCO has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.