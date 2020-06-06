T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

TROW stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.28. 1,559,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,159. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

