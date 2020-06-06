TaaS Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One TaaS token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00009199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $2,889.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.15 or 0.05038502 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00055918 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010361 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

